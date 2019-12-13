Russian diplomat says does not visit Georgia to give no cause for provocations

TBILISI, December 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has many friends in Georgia who invite her to visit them but she does not go there, unwilling to give any cause for provocations, she said during a video linkup with journalists from Chisinau, Minsk, Moscow and Tbilisi on Friday.

"How many times they [friends] have asked me to visit them over the past decade! They are the worthiest people in their country, true patriots, and prominent people of modern society. I would love to visit them as I hospitably welcome them in Moscow," Zakharova said. "I have never been to Tbilisi, but I realize that I cannot [come] feeling responsible for giving no cause for another provocation," she added.

On June 20, several thousand protesters amassed near the national parliament in downtown Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the interior minister and the parliament’s speaker, and tried to storm it. The protests were sparked by an uproar over the Russian delegation’s participation in the 26th session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). On June 20, IAO President Sergei Gavrilov opened the session in the Georgian parliament.

Opposition lawmakers were outraged by the fact that Gavrilov addressed the event’s participants from the parliament speaker’s seat. In protest, they did not allow the IAO session to continue and tried to storm the parliament under anti-Russian slogans.

On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree imposing a temporary ban on flights, including commercial ones, from Russia to Georgia starting July 8. On June 22, Russia’s Transport Ministry announced that starting from July 8, flights by Georgian airlines to Russia would be halted.