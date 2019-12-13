Russian, Nicaraguan top diplomats to discuss military-technical cooperation

"Our relations with Nicaragua are that between good friends and strategic partners," Lavrov said opening the meeting on Friday. "We have a busy and comprehensive agenda, which includes economic, humanitarian issues and, of course, military and technical cooperation. We look forward to discussing all that in detail today."

Russia’s top diplomat noted that Russia and Nicaragua advocated the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. "Regular top-level and high-level contacts between our countries enable us to coordinate our stances on our joint actions in the international arena to uphold international law, justice and democracy in world affairs," he stated.