Putin informs Security Council about results of Normandy Four summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council to inform them about his meetings during the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"The president informed participants in the meeting about the talks he had during the Normandy Four summit in Paris and about bilateral meetings with the presidents of France, Ukraine, and the German federal chancellor," the spokesman said.

In addition, the Security Council members also discussed most topical aspects of Russia’s domestic social and economic agenda, Peskov said.

The meeting was attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Presidential Administration Chief of Staff Anton Vayno, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service Head Sergey Naryshkin and Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.