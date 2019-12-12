Russian, Latvian diplomats discuss bilateral relations

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov has held consultations with State Secretary of the Latvian Foreign Ministry Andris Pelss, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the parties had discussed bilateral relations.

"They agreed to maintain dialogue in order to establish a more positive agenda in Russia-Latvia relations and boost cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the statement reads.

The Russian diplomat emphasized that relations between the two countries had soured as a result of Latvia’s unfriendly rhetoric, particularly pointing to restrictions on the use of Russian. The parties also exchanged views on European security issues, Russia’s relations with the European Union and NATO, the Ukrainian crisis and cooperation between the Baltic Sea countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that meeting had taken place in an open atmosphere.