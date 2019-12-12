Many accomplices in terrorist attacks are in hiding in Europe — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Many accomplices in terrorist attacks committed in Russia are in hiding in European countries and Russia keeps pressing for their extradition, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"It is a hard fact that many accomplices in terrorist attacks and killings during the bloody events in the Caucasus are still in hiding. Many of them are in European countries. They obtain residence permits or citizenship and are free to walk the streets in broad daylight among ordinary people," Peskov said. "Many of them are being investigated with the aim of demanding their extradition to Russia. As a rule such lists are not made public."