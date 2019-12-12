German ambassador arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr has arrived in the Russian Foreign Ministry, a TASS correspondent reported.

The diplomat refrained from comments for the media.

An informed source earlier told TASS that the German ambassador would be briefed on Moscow’s tit-for-tat steps in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats in the wake of the murder of a 40-year-old Georgian citizen on August 23.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Berlin’s actions would not go unanswered. The Kremlin earlier dismissed suspicions that Russia could have something to do with the murder as "utterly groundless."