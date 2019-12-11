Russian intelligence chief, Iranian officials discuss cooperation in war on terror

Iran-Russia relations are at their highest in decades, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin has discussed cooperation in the war on terror with senior officials at the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, SVR Spokesman Sergei Ivanov said.

"Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin has concluded his visit to Tehran. He discussed ways to boost cooperation in the fight against international terrorism and common security threats with senior officials at the Iranian Intelligence Ministry," he pointed out.

Naryshkin also held a meeting with the Iranian parliament speaker. The parties exchanged views on global and regional security issues, as well as on cooperation between the two countries.