Ukrainian draft UN resolution on Crimea based on twisting facts — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The draft UN General Assembly resolution on Crimea prepared by the Ukrainian delegation contains unacceptable accusations against Russia and is based on distorted information, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It [the draft resolution] contains unacceptable accusations against Russia. It is based on speculations and twisting the facts," the ministry noted. "In particular, allegations about the ‘militarization’ of Crimea and some parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov do not hold water."

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the number of supporters of the initiative had decreased compared to last year (66 compared to 68), while the number of delegations that abstained or declined to take part in the voting increased (111 compared to 108). According to Russian diplomats, that indicates that "most international community members reject the distorted interpretation of the Crimea issue and that there is a substantial drop in support for the Ukrainian initiative, despite the pressure exerted on many countries by Kiev and its patrons."