Putin, Erdogan plan phone call in coming days — Kremlin spokesman

"A telephone conversation will take place in the coming days, preparations are underway," he said, commenting on Erdogan’s statement that he would like to discuss the situation in Libya with Putin.

Peskov pointed out that "Russia maintains relations with all political and military forces involved in Libya’s domestic crisis and calls on the parties to the conflict to show willingness to make agreements. Russia welcomes all initiatives that could help resolve the situation in the country," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized, adding that the situation in Libya had worsened "following certain actions by certain alliances."

The Turkish leader said on Monday that he would like to hold a telephone conversation with Putin before their meeting in Istanbul on January 8 in order to discuss the situation in Libya. Erdogan was hopeful that "Putin will reconsider [his position] on [Libyan National Army commander Field Marshal Khalifa] Haftar."

Libya crisis