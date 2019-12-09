Russia ready to exchange non-interference guarantees with US, says says source

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to exchange guarantees of non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs with Washington, a Russian Foreign Ministry source informed TASS in the run-up to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Washington.

"In order to overcome mutual distrust, we have repeatedly raised the issue of exchanging letters containing obligations on non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs with the US, similar to the exchange of personal notes between Franklin Roosevelt and Maxim Litvinov during the restoration of diplomatic relations in 1933. That was what the US authorities insisted on at that time. We are ready to provide guarantees again and even handed over the draft of such a message to the US Department of State on June 7, 2018," the source said.

He added though that Washington "refused to make promises, arguing that the 1975 Helsinki Act enables it [the US] to promote democracy in Russia.".