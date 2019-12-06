Russia expects additional agreements to be reached at Normandy Four summit, says Lavrov

ROME, December 6. /TASS/. Russia hopes that additional agreements, which will make it possible to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, will be reached at the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We will expect additional agreements, which will make it possible to end that conflict, which will ensure people’s safety in Donbass, ensure their rights, which are enshrined in the Minsk agreements, the so-called special status law, and which will help to put an end to that conflict," he said at the Mediterranean Dialogues international conference.

Lavrov added that the summit was expected to contribute to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. "And, of course, we want to hear at the summit in Paris [Ukrainian] President [Vladimir] Zelensky’s assessment of how progress can be made, because officials in his entourage - ministers, lawmakers from his Servant of the People factions - make conflicting statements," he said.

On December 9, the Normandy Four leaders will gather for the first time since 2016 to discuss ways of resolving the conflict in Donbass.