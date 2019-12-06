Lavrov meets with Italian PM Conte in Rome

ROME, December 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome on Friday.

Lavrov conveyed to the Italian premier best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He has the most vivid memory about the meeting with you this July. We will try to succeed in fulfilling those agreements that you achieved," Lavrov told the meeting.

The meeting was held in the prime minister’s official residence, the Palazzo Chigi.

Later, Lavrov is due to hold bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio and address an international conference, the Mediterranean Dialogues.