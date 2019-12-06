Kremlin sees public reaction over Moscow protests, but won’t exaggerate this

SOCHI, December 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not turning a blind eye to the public reaction over legal proceedings linked to the Moscow protests, but is unlikely to exaggerate this, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, commenting on a sentence for student Yegor Zhukov.

"We have seen various discussions on this and different viewpoints, which were expressed mainly in the Internet. We don’t want to turn a blind eye to anything, but we are not in favor of exaggerating anything," Peskov said, declining to comment on the court’s sentence.

"There has been a public reaction. We are not turning a blind eye to anything, we are very carefully monitoring everything, but we are unlikely to exaggerate the hype over this reaction [in the society]," Peskov said.

Earlier on Friday, Moscow’s Kuntsevsky Court handed down a three-year suspended sentence to Yegor Zhukov, a blogger and student of the Higher School of Economics (HSE), over public calls in the Internet for extremist activity. Zhukov will be also banned from creating and managing his own Internet pages for two years, the court said.