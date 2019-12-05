Russian, Ukrainian leaders’ meeting should be viewed with "cautious optimism" - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called for cautious optimism in evaluating relations between Russia and Ukraine after the leaders’ meeting on December 9.

"If you are talking about a breakthrough in Russian-Ukrainian relations, there is certain very cautious optimism. Why so? Because the two leaders spoke over the phone more than once, and that was constructive communication," he told Russia’s Dozhd TV channel on Thursday.

Peskov also highlighted the need to continue a constructive dialogue to resolve pressing issues in Russian-Ukrainian relations. "If the same constructive spirit persists during the face-to-face meeting, that will create conditions for making some decisions that concern both sides," he added.

Peskov earlier said that Putin and Zelensky could discuss some problematic aspects of gas talks between the two countries at their meeting in Paris on December 9.

The Normandy Four summit, which will focus on ways of resolving the Ukrainian crisis, will be held in Paris on December 9. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will take part in it.