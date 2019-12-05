Russia proposes stable dialogue with US regardless of election cycles, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow is not going to create new hindrances in relations with Washington and proposes a stable dialogue regardless of the internal political situation in the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Italian news agency Askanews in an interview.

"Russia certainly has no intention of creating new hindrances in relations with the United States. On the contrary, we’ve long invited our US partners to arrange for stable and predictable cooperation on all issues, regardless of the election cycles and other internal policy factors," he said.

Lavrov recalled that the Moscow-Washington dialogue over the past few years in fact remained a hostage of growing contradictions within the US establishment: "Some of its members kept fanning Russophobia within the framework of inter-party struggle. One can say that they put a large stake on it in attempts at attaining selfish aims."