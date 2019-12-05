Larvov urges Berlin to use special channels for contacts between law enforcement agencies

BRATISLAVA, December 5. /TASS/. Germany needs to use specially existing channels for contacts with Russia’s law enforcement agencies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, commenting on Berlin’s accusations against Moscow, which resulted in the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Germany.

"We have communication channels with Germany for the law enforcement agencies, including to address issues related to the violations of a certain country’s legislation. It is necessary to use these channels," he told reports on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava.