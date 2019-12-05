Demand for justice in society strong but disputes cannot be solved at rallies — Medvedev

As he dwelt on last summer’s protest demonstrations in Moscow in an interview to a group of Russian television broadcasters, Medvedev said that "in society there exists a strong demand for justice, and this demand evolved into different demonstrations."

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is certain that political disagreements cannot be resolved at street rallies.

Among the reasons for such activity Medvedev cited possible flaws in the operation of the law enforcement system, which should be eradicated.

In the PM's opinion demand for justice "is absolutely normal."

"Once there exists certain sentiment [in society], then there is something that creates it," he believes.

At the same time he stressed: "Such problems cannot be resolved either in the social networks or in city squares. It is possible to express one’s opinion. It is absolutely normal, but opinions must be expressed in accordance with the established rules."

"Legislation may be liked or disliked, but it has to be complied with. Otherwise there will be the risk of sliding into very dangerous situations that may create a problem for the whole country," Medvedev said. For example he mentioned the "yellow vests protests" in France.

"In France there are the ‘yellow vests protests’. Their equivalent here may turn into insane and ruthless rioting. The state must remember about this."

"Any legally permitted activity, including the expression of one’s point of view, is permissible and even necessary. The state must be keen to sense and identify this sentiment," Medvedev claimed.

He stressed the need for thoroughly investigating all cases against participants in protest actions in Moscow.

"Each particular case must be investigated scrupulously. Justice is not abstract, justice is absolutely concrete," he stated.