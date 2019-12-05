PM Medvedev says EU’s policy in relations with Russia shortsighted

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has said that Russia will be ready to build separate relations with the European countries, if they are unprepared to tackle problems together.

"We are prepared to build our relations with the European countries on the bilateral track, there is nothing very difficult about that," Medvedev said in an interview to a group of Russian television broadcasters. He recalled that all decisions in the EU were made collectively. In his opinion, the European Union’s current policies towards Russia were "shortsighted."