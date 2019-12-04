Russia’s Lavrov to hold talks with PM Conte during his visit to Italy — ambassador

ROME, December 4. /TASS/. When visiting Italy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Russia’s Ambassador in Rome Sergei Razov said on Wednesday.

"We are waiting for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to arrive tomorrow. He will come [to Rome] to deliver a speech at an international conference and will also hold some bilateral meetings, including with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte," Razov said at an event devoted to the presentation of the Russian-Italian forum-dialogue between civic societies and the opening of the festival ‘Russia-Italy: Through centuries.’

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would make a working visit to Italy on December 5-7 to attend the fifth edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) conference in Rome.

Apart from that, the Russian foreign minister will hold talks with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio. According to Zakharova, it will be their first meeting in person after the current Italian government was formed this September. She says that it is expected that "considerable attention will be drawn to international issues, including regional crises in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and the situation in Latin America.".