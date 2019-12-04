Russia ready to supply civil aircraft to Serbia — Putin

Serbia gives up purchase of S-400 systems over threat of US sanctions

SOCHI, December 4. /TASS/. Moscow offers help to Belgrade in upgrading the aircraft fleet of the Serbian national air carrier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side offers help in upgrading the aircraft fleet of the Serbian national carrier Air Serbia. We are ready to not merely supply domestically produced airplanes but also to set up a regional maintenance and repair center of Russian aircraft in the Belgrade airport," the Russian leader stated.

"The Russian-Serbian economic interaction has reached a good level," Putin noted. "In 2018, the mutual trade was $2.2 bln. In January-September 2019, the mutual trade turnover grew by 9.5% more; Russian investments into the Serbian economy were more than $4 bln," he added.