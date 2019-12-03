Kremlin: NATO on Moscow’s radar only when alliance threatens Russia

SOCHI, December 3. /TASS/. The Kremlin is keeping a close eye on developments in NATO but considers the events to be the alliance’s internal affairs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"This is none of our business," the Kremlin spokesman said, responding to a question about internal contradictions in NATO.

"It is our business when the alliance threatens the security of the Russian Federation," Peskov stressed.

As the Kremlin spokesman said, "this alliance is the product of the Cold War era." "The Russian Federation never wanted this epoch to make a comeback but the alliance, which was birthed based on the ideology of confrontation cannot, of course, offer anything else, conceptually," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

"In this regard, we, of course, are attentively following the processes inside the alliance and, as far as the dying away or not of any body parts are concerned, well, this is not our business," Peskov said. The Kremlin hinted at a recent statement by French President Emmanuel Macron that NATO was "brain dead" due to the absence of coordination between the United States and its European allies.