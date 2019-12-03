Putin had phone call with new president of European Commission

He did not give the details of the conversation, noting that Putin had one more phone call on Tuesday.

SOCHI, December 3./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"Yes, one of the conversations was with her [European Commission chief]," Peskov confirmed.

Earlier, European Commission Chief Spokesperson Eric Mamer said that Ursula von der Leyen would call Vladimir Putin within the framework of conducting talks with the G20 leaders.

Japan holds the G20 presidency this year. A G20 summit was held in Osaka on June 28-29, while a foreign ministerial meeting took place in Nagoya on November 22-23. Next year, Saudi Arabia will host a G20 summit on November 21-22.