FBI’s opinion won’t make Russian mobile apps less competitive, Kremlin assures

He noted that in its letter, the FBI mentioned several Russian applications, that are "more advanced than other similar products" and thanks to competition on the free market, they "quite quickly capture positions in the relevant market segments."

SOCHI, December 3. /TASS/. Assertions by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that Russian mobile apps can be a ‘security threat’ will not make such applications any less competitive, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Can competition be stopped by the FBI’s decisions? I don’t think so," Peskov said, noting that competitive products will always be in demand.

The Kremlin official did not comment on the position of the FBI.

"I suppose I have the pleasure to be able to decline to comment on the actions and decisions of the FBI," Peskov stated.

In a letter to Democratic Senator from New York and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the FBI stated that it was treating any mobile app that comes out of Russia as a "potential counterintelligence threat," Bloomberg reported on Monday.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s concern arises in part from "the legal mechanisms available to the Government of Russia that permit access to data" in the country, Bloomberg wrote citing the letter.

As an example, the FBI highlighted FaceApp, developed by the Russia-based Wireless Lab. The federal law enforcement agency claimed the popular application "poses a counterintelligence threat."