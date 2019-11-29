Putin, Zelensky can discuss Russian-Ukrainian gas talks issue in Paris

NALCHIK, November 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky can discuss problematic aspects of gas talks between the two countries at their meeting in Paris on December 9, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"A bilateral process is underway, as agreed on by the two presidents during their recent telephone conversation. In general, there is an understanding that substantive negotiations at the working level should be held first. If there are any problematic issues, on which the parties fail to reach an agreement, the presidents will be able to use their meeting in Paris (the French capital will host the Normandy Four summit on December 9 - TASS) where they will be able to talk to each other one way or another to address the gas issue there," he said.

He recalled that intense talks on the issue were being held, adding that "it would be premature now to come up with any assessments." According to the Kremlin spokesman, the talks are brokered by the European Commission, and there are bilateral contacts as well. The time for negotiations is running out, he stressed.