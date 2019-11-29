Putin to have a separate meeting with Merkel in Paris

NALCHIK, November 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out the possibility of a separate meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the Normandy summit in Paris on December 9.
"As for meetings, the four presidents will be in Paris on (December) 9, they all will communicate one way or another. I cannot say now in which format, in which sequence as all that is in the approval process," Peskov told reporters when asked about a potential meeting between Putin and Merkel. Meanwhile, he noted that "they all (leaders of the four countries) will be given an opportunity to discuss the most pressing issues on the agenda bilaterally."