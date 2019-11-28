Switzerland fails to issue visa to Crimean official to attend UN forum

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Member of the Russian Civic Chamber from Crimea Ivan Abazher reported that the Swiss Embassy did not issue a visa to him to take part in the Twelfth Session of the Forum on Minority Issues that operates under the auspices of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that is being held in Geneva on November 28-29.

"As a member of the of the Civic Chamber of Russia and the Civic Chamber of the Republic of Crimea, and head of the national union which is marking its 25th anniversary this year, I find it strange. For the first time, I am barred from participating at international venues, the essence of which is to hear everyone’s opinions," Abazher said, as quoted by the Civic Chamber’s press service on Thursday.

He was sure that the issue of Crimeans’ rights would be raised at this forum. "I know from my rich experience that often the information that is voiced about Crimea is untrue — to be precise, it is just outright lies in most cases. And no one opposes those speakers who spout those lies, since Crimeans are often deprived of the opportunity to attend these events. I believe that this is absolutely unacceptable," the Civic Chamber member noted.

He reiterated that "Crimean residents are in economic isolation and are deprived of freedom of movement, but international organizations do not take any considerable actions to turn this situation around."

Alexander Malkevich, Chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s Commission on the Development of Information Community, Mass Media and Mass Communications stated, for his part, that the US annulled his American visa, which was issued for participating in events by international organizations. "Possibly, they made this decision after they had monitored my speeches in the public sphere at the OSCE summit in Warsaw, the UNHRC session in Geneva, the OSCE-led events in Moscow, the forum on internet management in Berlin and at the Paris Peace Forum. I speak openly everywhere and harshly criticize the Western practice of regulating freedom of speech," Malkevich pointed out.

He assured that members of the Civic Chamber would continue to participate in international events and defend their position.