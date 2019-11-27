Russia hopes relations with US will improve if Sullivan is appointed ambassador

BEIJING, November 27. /TASS/. Russia keeps hoping that its relations with the United States will improve, if Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan is appointed US Ambassador to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday following Russian-Chinese strategic stability consultations.

"I hope that, if that appointment takes place <…>, he [Sullivan] will work to mend ties, which are in a deplorable state. What we hear from him enables us to maintain hope in this regard, although the overall situation in Washington is not conducive to normal diplomatic communication, the way it has been for decades," he said.