Russia hopes relations with US will improve if Sullivan is appointed ambassador

BEIJING, November 27. /TASS/. Russia keeps hoping that its relations with the United States will improve, if Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan is appointed US Ambassador to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday following Russian-Chinese strategic stability consultations.
"I hope that, if that appointment takes place <…>, he [Sullivan] will work to mend ties, which are in a deplorable state. What we hear from him enables us to maintain hope in this regard, although the overall situation in Washington is not conducive to normal diplomatic communication, the way it has been for decades," he said.
"We understand all that as well and believe that a person of his experience, his level and his status is fully aware of everything related to the current crisis state of Russian-American relations," Ryabkov stressed.
On October 17, US President Donald Trump nominated Sullivan to be US Ambassador to Russia. On November 20, the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approved Sullivan as the country's ambassador to Russia. His candidacy is now to be approved by the full Senate.