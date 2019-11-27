Russian PM to draw year-end conclusions in interview with 20 TV channels — cabinet

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will sit down for his annual year-end interview with Russian TV channels on December 5, the government press service announced.

"Dmitry Medvedev will summarize the results of the country’s social and economic development and the cabinet’s achievements in 2019. He will also set out key tasks for the cabinet of ministers," the statement reads. It is pointed out that representatives of 20 TV channels will have an opportunity to pose their questions to the prime minister. Moreover, the interview will be broadcast live on the government’s official pages on the Russian VK social network and YouTube. Key points will be posted on its Twitter page, while the government’s Instagram account will share backstage footage and reports from the interview.

"This year, the format of the year-end interview will be overhauled — Medvedev will answer media questions and each participant will have an opportunity to ask questions that interest their audiences most," the cabinet underlined.

Medvedev will hold this stock-taking interview for the 12th time this year. Traditionally, he reviews results of each year and shares his views on key events that happened over its course. Medvedev gave his first TV interview of the kind on December 24, 2008 as Russia’s president. The first interview was prerecorded, while all the succeeding ones were broadcast live. The interviews normally last 90 minutes. The last time the prime minister sat down for such an interview was on December 6, 2018.