Russian senior diplomat, Syria’s Baath party delegation discuss inter-parliamentary ties

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Tuesday met with a delegation of Syria’s ruling Baath party led by Assistant Regional Secretary Hilal al-Hilal to discuss ways to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The sides discussed current issues of further development of the traditionally friendly Russian-Syrian relations, including ways to strengthen inter-party and inter-parliamentary ties," the ministry said.

Special attention was focused on the "task of exterminating terrorism in Syria, problems of restoring that country’s socio-economic infrastructure and creating conditions for the return of refugees and internally displaced persons," the ministry noted. "The Russian side reiterated its principled position in support of Syria’s unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty."

The meeting was also attended by Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyadh Hadid, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Commission for UNESCO Affairs Alexander Dzasokhov and Co-chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower parliament house) working group for cooperation between the United Russia and Baath parties Dmitry Sablin.