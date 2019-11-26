Russian envoy suggests moving conference on CTBT to Vienna or Geneva

VIENNA, November 26. /TASS/. Russia suggests moving the Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) from New York to Vienna or Geneva, Russia’s permanent representative at international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said at the session of the CTBTO Preparatory Commission on Tuesday.

The 11th Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty was held on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session in September. The Russian delegates missed the session because the United States failed to issue visas on time.

Ulyanov recalled the unacceptable situation with visas that occurred at that conference. "Almost all our delegates failed to receive visas on time, although all procedures had been complied with. We regard this as Washington’s intentional move aimed at upsetting the forum’s normal operation. In order to prevent this event’s dependence on a country that is not interested in the CTBT taking effect we believe it is necessary to move the Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty from New York to more hospitable platforms — Vienna or Geneva," Ulyanov noted.

In the current deadlock over the CTBT it is ever more important to ensure joint work to promote the entry of this treaty into force that would bring about qualitative changes in this field. Russia is satisfied by the results of the September conference and the adoption of the final declaration, Ulyanov stated.

"We hope that if the current state of affairs remains in the future, we will be able to make a clearer critical assessment of the United States’ decision not to ratify the CTBT," he concluded.