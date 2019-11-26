Maximum number of UN SC members should be slightly more than 20 — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, November 26. /TASS/. The maximum number of UN Security Council members should not exceed ‘slightly more than 20,’ Russia’s deputy UN envoy told the UN General Assembly session devoted to fair representation in the UN Security Council.

At present, the United Nations Security Council has five permanent members (Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and China) and ten non-permanent ones, elected for a two-year term.

"We favor keeping the UN Security Council compact," Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said. "Its optimal numbers should not exceed ‘slightly more than 20’ members."

At the same time, Polyansky said that Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council believes that it should become "more representative and balanced, first of all as a result of increasing the participation of developing nations of Africa, Asia and Latin America in it."

"We favor fixing the historical injustice with regard to Africa, whose present-day representation in the Council does not reflect the current role of the continent in international affairs and the overall number of African states," the diplomat said.