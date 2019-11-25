Russia welcomes Dutch court’s ruling on Kerch Strait incident

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia is satisfied by a ruling of an interstate arbitration court in the Hague on the Kerch Strait incident, which earlier outlined the rules of litigation procedures, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The Russian Federation is fully satisfied by this decision, which took into account all its principal proposals, voiced during the arbitration court’s hearing in the Hague yesterday," the ministry said.

"The tribunal supported Russia’s approaches to other key issues that reduced to nothing Kiev’s attempts to complicate Russia’s procedural status in this litigation," it stated.

On November 22, the Hague interstate arbitration tribunal, established at Ukraine’s initiative based on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to investigate the Kerch Strait incident with Russia, announced its first ruling, outlining the rules of arbitration procedures.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Ukraine’s demands on reducing the period of litigation were rejected and the judges backed Russia’s arguments and divided the process into two independent stages — a jurisdiction one and the consideration on the merits.

Each side will have up to six months to prepare their memorandum (Ukraine insisted on two months) and this is in line with the practice of interstate arbitration courts established based on the 1982 Convention, the ministry said.

Kerch Strait provocation

On November 25, 2018, three Ukrainian naval ships violated the rules of passage from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov. The intruding Ukrainian vessels illegally crossed the Russian state border, trespassed into Russian territorial waters and conducted dangerous maneuvers. In defiance of repeated warnings and demands to halt, the Ukrainian ships carried on violating the law, which drove the Russian forces to use gunfire in order to compel them to stop. As a result, all three ships were detained. A criminal case was opened over the violation of the Russian state border.

On September 7, Russia and Ukraine exchanged groups of arrestees and convicts, including the 24 Ukrainian sailors. Moreover, the return of the three Ukrainian ships — the tugboat Jana Kapu and two small armored artillery boats Nikopol and Berdyansk — took place in the Black Sea on November 18.

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations has launched a probe whether the former leadership’s steps to send the vessels to the Kerch Strait were legal.