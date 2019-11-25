Putin, Security Council discuss Ukraine ahead of Paris summit

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with the Security Council’s permanent members to discuss the situation in Ukraine ahead of the Paris summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The sides discussed various international issues. They exchanged views on the situation in southeastern Ukraine in the context of preparations for the Normandy format summit scheduled for December 9," Peskov said.

The meeting was attended by Presidential Administration Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov and Foreign Intelligence Service Head Sergei Naryshkin.

The parties discussed current issues related to Russia’s social and economic development, Peskov noted.