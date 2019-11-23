United Russia party should become invulnerable to political opponents - Medvedev

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The United Russia party should become invulnerable to its political opponents by the time of the elections to the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) in 2021, Prime Minister and United Russia Party Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

"We are due to run for the State Duma in 2021. We should devote the entire next year to the efforts to ensure that the United Russia party approaches the Duma campaign at the peak of its strength and possibilities," Medvedev said at the party congress.

One of the basic tasks for the United Russia is "to make the party invulnerable to political opponents," Medvedev stressed.

The United Russia party should win at 2020 elections honestly, confidently and unconditionally - Medvedev.

Russian Prime Minister also warned the party members that the upcoming election race in 2021 will not be hands down, but the price of mistakes will be too high.

"We do get ready for a tough race at all levels of power. It will definitely not be smooth, like it has never been. Responsibility is maximum. The price of mistakes is too high to let them happen," Medvedev said noting that "there is not much" time left.

Self-nominees

United Russia members should better quit the party, if they are going to run in elections as self-nominated candidates, said United Russia Chairman.

"I believe that United Russia candidates should be proud of their party affiliation," Medvedev said at the party congress.

"If there are some who feel shy to be in our ranks, it is better to quit it to vacate the place for those who believe in the party’s future, who is ready to work for it, for the entire country," Medvedev stressed as he summed up the results of the Single Voting Day in Russia in September when self-nominated candidates represented the party.