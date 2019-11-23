United Russia party opens its congress in Moscow to focus on electoral issues

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The ruling United Russia party has opened its 19th congress in Moscow to focus on electoral issues ahead of the elections to the national legislature in 2021.

About 2,000 delegates are attending the party forum that is taking place at the VDNKh (All-Russian Exhibition Center) in Moscow. The congress will discuss the party’s electoral campaigns, including preparations for the elections to the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) in 2021. The United Russia party congress is expected to launch the process of preparations for the federal parliamentary elections.

The congress started its work with a joint session of the party’s governing bodies: the Supreme and General Councils. This session will be followed by a plenary meeting, at which Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister, Chairman of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev will deliver speeches.

The congress will also announce establishing six working groups within the party’s General Council, introduce a new format of the work of the United Russia’s public reception offices and set up the party’s human rights center. The congress’s program stipulates holding an annual rotation of the Supreme and General Councils.