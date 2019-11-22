Japanese Nikkei newspaper whipping up anti-Russian sentiments with lies — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Japanese Nikkei media outlet is deliberately stirring up anti-Russian sentiments by publishing false claims regarding Russia’s foreign policy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said via Facebook.

"We note that Nikkei, a Japanese media outlet, is deliberately whipping up anti-Russian sentiments. We call on the editorial board of this Japanese media outlet to treat the content it publishes with greater caution and avoid misrepresentation and distortions when reporting on Russia’s foreign policy," the ministry said.

The diplomatic agency also recalled that on October 25 Nikkei published "an article titled 'Ankara’s rapprochement with Moscow, accepted by Trump, to affect NATO unity'." "The article perorates on the growing threat Russia poses to European countries, alleging that our country is in the process of deploying intermediate-range nuclear missiles," the ministry stressed.

The ministry slammed these claims as lies. "Despite the unilateral withdrawal by the United States from the INF Treaty and its demise, in keeping with the instruction by President of Russia Vladimir Putin all actions related to developing, producing and deploying intermediate-range and shorter-range ground-based missiles will be undertaken only as a response to similar actions. Russia will not deploy them in the regions until US-made weapons of this kind are deployed there," the statement reads.