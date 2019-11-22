Kremlin sees no links between RusAF issue and Russia’s Tokyo Olympics participation

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The situation in the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) is not directly related to the issue of Russian athletes’ participation in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

On Thursday, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) provisionally suspended RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin and six other officials for meddling in the investigation into Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko.

"This situation undeniably requires attention of our sports authorities. I am convinced that [they] are addressing the issue. However, I don’t see any direct links [between this issue and] the Olympics’ participation," he said.