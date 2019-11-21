Russian security chief talks anti-terror efforts with Afghan counterpart

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib in Moscow, the Council’s press service said on Thursday.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Hamdullah Mohib focused on the issues of countering terrorist threats with the goal of maintaining stability in the Central Asian region," the statement reads.

Hamdullah Mohib attended a meeting of security chiefs from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow on Wednesday. The sides analyzed threats posed by foreign terrorists and measures on preventing them from entering the former Soviet states.