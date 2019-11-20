Russian PM looks forward to boosting relations with Moldova

He noted that Moldova’s prime minister was visiting Russia for the first time in six years. "I hope that it [the visit] will give additional impetus to our economic relations, investment and humanitarian cooperation," Medvedev said.

"Many opportunities were lost over the past several years. Frankly speaking, I am not sure that it did good to your country and provided it with any additional opportunities. On the contrary, we have wasted these years. I hope that now we will be able to make up for the opportunities we have missed," Medvedev pointed out.

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Chisinau should make up for the opportunities they missed in the past several years, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Ion Chicu on Wednesday.

Chicu, in turn, said that his visit was necessary not only because of a long break in dialogue between the governments of Moldova and Russia and a large number of issues that required attention, but also because of close ties between the two countries’ people. According to him, Moldova and Russia had a common vision of investment and social policies.

"I have come here to resume our governments’ dialogue on various aspects of cooperation. I believe that an honest dialogue can make it possible to resolve issues and boost trade, economic, humanitarian and cultural cooperation," the Moldovan prime minister emphasized.

"It is important that the visit comes immediately after your appointment as prime minister," Medvedev said, addressing his Moldovan counterpart. "It gives us a chance to compare our views and plans for the future," he added.

Russian-Moldovan talks

Russia’s delegation taking part in Wednesday’s talks includes Deputy Prime Dmitry Kozak, Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, First Deputy Minister of Economic Development Mikhail Babich, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, Head of the Russian government’s Department of International Cooperation Elmir Tagirov and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller.

Moldova’s delegation particularly includes Minister of Agriculture, Regional Development and Environment Ion Perju, Minister of Economy and Infrastructure Anatoly Usaty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Aurel Ciocoi, the Moldovagaz gas company’s CEO Vadim Cheban.

The two countries’ prime ministers are expected to discuss pressing issues related to trade, economic, energy, agricultural and cultural relations between Russia and Moldova.