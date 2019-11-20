Turkey assures Russia it won’t resume military operation in northern Syria — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Turkey has assured Moscow that it does not call in question Russia’s efforts in Syria and is not going to resume its Peace Spring operation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

Russia’s top diplomat commented on a statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that the United States and Russia allegedly had not done everything possible to withdraw Kurdish forces from the Turkish-Syrian border.

"There was a contact between representatives of the Turkish government and our ambassador and they assured our envoy that this was a misunderstanding and that no one in Ankara called in question the work being done by Russia. Neither Mr. Cavusoglu, my colleague and friend, nor Mr. [Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim] Kalin spoke about any resumption of the Peace Spring operation," Lavrov commented.