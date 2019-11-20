Russian Foreign Ministry confirms that London denied visas to two Russian reporters

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the reports that two Russian staff correspondents were refused British visas necessary to work in the United Kingdom.

"We can confirm that British authorities did not issue visas to two Russian staff correspondents," the ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

A source in Moscow earlier told TASS that the UK failed to issue visas to several Russian journalists in 2019 without explaining the reason behind these refusals. The British embassy in Moscow refused to comment on these reports. "As a rule, we do not offer comments on separate visa applications and consider them in their essence individually," the embassy press service told TASS. "We remind you that 99% of all the applications submitted by Russian citizens between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019 to obtain British visas were approved," the press service added.