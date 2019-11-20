CIS security chiefs to discuss US meddling in domestic affairs

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Secretaries of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Security Councils will discuss the US meddling in sovereign countries’ domestic affairs at an annual meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, the press service of the Russian Security Council’s administration said.

At the meeting, the sides plan to discuss issues related to global security and strategic stability. "In particular, they are expected to hash over the aftermath of the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the US strategy and tactics in the sphere of cyber security, and the US meddling in domestic affairs of other states," the statement reads.

Opening the meeting, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev noted that the parties would focus on drawing up joint approaches to ironing out burning issues in order to ensure security in the former Soviet states.