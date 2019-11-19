Russian special envoy for Afghanistan will take part in intra-Afghan meeting in Beijing

THE UNITED NATIONS, November 19. /TASS/. Russian special representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov will take part in the intra-Afghan meeting in Beijing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told TASS on Tuesday.

Morgulov said that the date of the meeting has not been set yet. "Kabulov will definitely take part in this meeting," he noted.

In October, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing will provide comprehensive support to the process of peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and will facilitate dialogue between participants in this process. On November 11, the spokesperson said that China is preparing a platform for intra-Afghan talks.