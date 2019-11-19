Kremlin won’t comment on Trump impeachment hearings

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin is following the impeachment hearings brought against US President Donald Trump but prefers not to comment on them.

"We prefer not to interfere. Each time an electoral exercise approaches, Americans get highly susceptible to growing Russophobic sentiments, this time is no different. The whole world is hugely interested in the developments there, including our country. However, we do not wish to comment [on them]," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the statements put forward at the hearings by some US politicians that Trump’s actions allegedly run counter to US interests and benefit Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Kremlin representative, "let the Americans themselves deal with and address it, this is their domestic issue." "We never interfered in their domestic affairs and are not going to do that now," Peskov added.

Earlier, a huge scandal broke out in Washington after rumors emerged that Trump had solicited Kiev’s help to get re-elected for a second term in the office in 2020. The rumors suggested that the US leader pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation against Hunter Biden, son of former US Vice President Joe Biden, in exchange for Washington’s financial and military aid. On September 24, the US House of Representatives controlled by the Democratic Party announced that an impeachment inquiry had been launched against Trump on the grounds of these suspicions.