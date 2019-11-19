Russian embassy dismisses Estonian MP’s claims of planned Russian aggression

"The aforementioned member of parliament speaks of some 'planned aggression' from the side of Russia out of habit acquired during the many years of service in the Soviet army. It seems that he still sees the world through the barrel of a tank gun," the embassy noted.

"Once again, we would like to suggest that Ants Laaneots 'leaves the tank' and begins to fulfill his parliamentary obligations, namely within the Riigikogu [Estonian parliament — TASS] group on relations with the Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament — TASS]. No one forced him to join this group," the embassy said. "There is a sea of opportunity to show his worth on this strictly peaceful field, which would be in the interest of both our states."

Last week, Laaneots stated in an interview with the Latvian TV channel LTV 7 that Russia is reequipping its army, which could mean that it is preparing "some sort of aggression."