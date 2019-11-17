Russia, China oppose meddling in other countries’ domestic affairs - Kremlin

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, November 17. /TASS/. Leaders of Russia and China believe that meddling in other states’ domestic affairs is unacceptable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Every time we emphasize that Moscow and Beijing fully share stance that any foreign meddling in domestic affairs of all countries, and in particular Russia and China, is unacceptable. It is also unacceptable to impose any system of values on other countries," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, there is full understanding on this between the Russian and Chinese leaders.

On November 13-14, Brazil’s capital of Brasilia hosted the summit of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). Russia was represented by President Vladimir Putin, who held a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the event’s sidelines. The parties discussed the entire range of bilateral relations, focusing on trade and economic matters.