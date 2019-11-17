Date of Putin’s visit to Cuba depends on his schedule - top senator

HAVANA, November 17. /TASS/. The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s potential visit to Cuba at the invitation of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel depends on his schedule and the approval of the Cuban leadership, Russian Federal Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Sunday on the outcomes of the meeting with the Cuban leader.

"As for the visit of the Russian president to Cuba: we have received such an invitation, the president gratefully accepted it. As for the deadlines [for the visit of the Russian president to Cuba], this will depend on the Russian president’s schedule and the deadlines for the approval of the Cuban side. Such issues are resolved via diplomatic channels," Matviyenko told reporters in response to a question on whether she and Diaz-Canel discussed Putin’s potential visit to Cuba.

On October 27, Diaz-Canel came to Russia on a working visit. On October 29, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. During the meeting, the Cuban leader invited Putin to visit Havana.