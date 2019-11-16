Russian, Spanish senior diplomats hold talks on Russia’s ties with EU, NATO

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko held talks with Spain’s State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Fernando Valenzuela in Madrid on Friday, focusing on Russia’s relationships with the European Union and NATO, strategic stability and arms control, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"[They] held a substantive and meaningful exchange of views about cooperation between Russia and Spain at the OSCE and the Council of Europe, about Russia’s relationships with the EU and NATO, about strategic stability and arms control, about prospects for resolution of the Libya and Syria crises, and about Ukraine along with other international issues of mutual concern," the statement says.

At the talks, the two diplomats hailed the intention to continue the partnership relations between the two countries, which could be proven with an intensive political dialogue, growing economic ties and the implementation of milestone bilateral projects in the cultural and humanitarian fields.

Earlier, the Spanish Foreign Ministry noted the need for both countries to continue energetic steps aimed at forging their commercial ties in the economy as well as the importance to seek some space for dialogue and shared interests.