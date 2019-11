MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has extended his congratulations to Ion Chicu with his appointment as Moldovan Prime Minister, the Russian government press service reported.

"Chicu was also communicated an invitation to pay a working visit to Russia," the statement reads.

On November 14, the Moldovan parliament confirmed appointment of a minority government headed by Ion Chicu who previously served as advisor to President Igor Dodon on economic affairs.