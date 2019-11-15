Russia to reciprocate proportionately to pardoning of Russians in Lithuania — top brass

ST. PETERSBURG, November 15. /TASS/. Russia’s response to the pardoning of Russians convicted of spying in Lithuania will be reciprocal and proportionate, the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin said in reply to a TASS question.

"According to my sources, the reciprocal measures will be proportionate," he commented.

On Friday, the website of Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda published a decree to pardon Russian citizens, Sergei Moiseyenko and Nikolai Filipchenko, who in 2017 were convicted of spying for Russia and sentenced to ten and a half years and ten years in prison respectively.

In October 2019, Lithuanian media informed that Vilnius and Moscow had clinched a deal and were preparing for an exchange of convicts sentenced for intelligence activity. According to the reports, Lithuania would release Filipchenko to Russia and Russia, in turn — Yevgeny Mataitis and Aristidas Tamosaitis — convicted in 2016. The media said one more Russian had been included in the agreement. Also Norwegian media speculated that Norway’s Frode Berg, convicted in Russia of spying, might be included in the swap. His plea for pardon was being considered by the Kremlin.